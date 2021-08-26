Wendy's french fries are getting an upgrade

Most fast-food loving Americans have, at some point, argued with friends about which fast food restaurant has the worst french fries.

In a number of these conversations, Wendy's becomes a subject of debate, and according to a January 2021 survey, the chain does not have the most popular fries.

The poll revealed that 20.88 percent of respondents thought Wendy's fries were second only to Burger King in terms of being the worst on the list.

But, the 52-year-old franchise may have a solution to this fry-dilemma.

Wendy's says its fries are soon to be upgraded. They will retain more heat, which will keep them crispier for a longer period of time.

"They're going to notice a difference as soon as they taste it," Wendy's President Kurt Kane told CNN. "The proof will be in the tasting."

"What we've done is balance the cut of the fry and kept a little bit of the skin of the potato on the fry to be able to drive flavor," he said. "We used a batter system that allows us to be able to maintain crispiness, both when they're fresh and hot out of the fryer as well as several minutes later."

This new version of Wendy's fry will be available nationwide by mid-September.

Wendy's says the fries are getting the makeover due to the pandemic, which is sending more people to the restaurant's drive-thru and delivery options as opposed to indoor dining.

Incidentally, despite the findings of the poll mentioned at the start of this article, Wendy's french fries are often one of its top-selling items.

This week, the chain's top five most ordered menu options were: chili, french fries, chicken nuggets, chocolate frosty, and last but not least, spicy chicken nuggets.