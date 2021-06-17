Well-known Tangipahoa judge passes away Thursday morning

Photo: Jenny Lynne via Facebook

HAMMOND - Friends and family are mourning the loss of a well-known city judge who passed away Thursday morning.

Judge Grace Bennett Gasaway served in the 7th Ward for 25 years. After her death, Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in her honor.

“Judge Gasaway spent the last 25 years dedicating herself to serving the people of the 7th Ward as their City Court Judge. She raised awareness for juvenile issues, helped establish the annual Back to School bash which provides school supplies for children throughout our community, and led the charge to streamline operations at the City Court,” Miller said.

Miller asks that flags remain at half-staff until her funeral services are concluded next week.