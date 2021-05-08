Latest Weather Blog
Well-known Elvis impersonator shot to death
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A well-known Elvis Presley impersonator died from gunshot injuries, authorities announced Saturday afternoon.
Jason Baglio performed frequently under the stage name "Jayson Alfano," participating in local festivals and shows.
Baglio was shot multiple times around 3:30 a.m. on Homestead Drive. Authorities said 28-year-old Trace Pigott was identified as the shooter.
Pigott was arrested by New Orleans police officers after he fled the scene with his father, Tommy Ray Pigott. Police are still looking for Tommy Pigott, who will be arrested on charges of principal to second-degree murder.
Pigott is currently being held in the Orleans Parish Prison on various charges. He will be sent back to Livingston Parish and charged with second degree murder.
Officials are still trying to find a motive for the shooting. Anyone with information should call LPSO at (225) 686-2241.
