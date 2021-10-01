Latest Weather Blog
Weekend closure on Airline Hwy; drivers told to prepare for delays
BATON ROUGE - Drivers on Airline Highway should expect significant delays over the weekend.
The intersection of Airline Hwy and Goodwood Boulevard will be closed Saturday, October 2 starting at 6 a.m. until Sunday, October 3 at 6 p.m. The eastbound approach will be closed Saturday and the westbound approach will be closed Sunday.
The East Baton Rouge City-Parish Department of Transportation and Drainage says the roads will be closed for drainage repairs.
Drivers needing to get around the issue can use the following detours:
Eastbound: South on Airline Hwy - East on Old Hammond Hwy - North on Sharp Road
Westbound: South on Sharp Road - West on Old Hammond Hwy - North on Airline Hwy
People with questions regarding the closure can call the Department of Maintenance at (225)389-3186.