Week after 'Don't Say Gay' bill gains passage in Florida, similar law proposed in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Just over a week after Florida legislators passed a controversial bill regulating the discussion of sexual orientation in classrooms, a Louisiana lawmaker has submitted a similar proposal.

The bill, submitted by Representative Dodie Horton, would "prohibit discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels" and also keep instructors from discussing their own sexual orientation or gender identity with students.

The proposal echoes recent legislation passed in Florida—coined the "Don't Say Gay" bill by its opponents—that stirred up controversy nationwide and was harshly criticized by pro-LGBTQ groups.