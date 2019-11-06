59°
Week 9 Fans' Choice Finalist Vote Moved to Wednesday
Due to a WBRZ Sports staff mistake in posting the Fans' Choice finalists to wbrz.com on Tuesday evening, I have suspended voting online until noon on Wednesday when we will repost the poll with the correct finalists.
I apologize to those who have voted, and hope you return to make your choice known as we will now announce the Week 9 winner on Thursday evening.
Thank you for supporting high school athletics and again, my apologies for the error.
Michael Cauble
