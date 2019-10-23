Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 7- Micah Cifreo

NEW ROADS- Catholic-Pointe Coupee was on the hunt for revenge heading into last Friday. A game against the same Opelousas Catholic team that kept them from the 5-1A championship last year.

"Coach showed us the video of them taking a knee. They just wanted us to show that we had to take it from them this year," said running back and safety Micah Cifreo.

"Guys had to see that over and over and over again. It sounded like it stuck in their craw," said head coach David Simoneaux. "I don't know if it had any effect on them. Apparently it did."

It must have had a big impact on Micah Cifreo.

The senior ran in a touchdown during the win, but the biggest impact he had was on the defensive side. Given the challenge to shadow a single receiver all game, Micah's preparation during the week set him up for a big 3 interception day.

"I studied my guy up really good. Saw what kind of routes he ran. When he ran them. It was almost like easy," said Cifreo. "It's almost repetitive. Then you know him better than he knows himself. You can take it right off of his head."

Football is in Micah's blood. Considering that his brother and many of his cousins have gone through the same football program. Right now, Micah and his cousin Nick Carriere are both playing safety beside each other. Both of which are also playing for a bigger cause this season.

"We've been playing together for 8-years and we have really gotten to know each other well," said Cifreo.



"They actually lost this grandpa earlier in the year this year. Mr. Butch Carriere. He was a hell of a man. He was always around the program," said Simoneaux. "I know he was smiling down on Friday night and nodding his head at those boys, because they were playing their buts off."

The Hornets will face off with Westminster on Thursday.