Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 10- Grant Watts

After struggling through one of the more difficult 3A schedules in the state of Louisiana, Brusly Panthers made a turnaround the second half of the season. Friday against Mentorship, the Panthers had a chance to punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win.

"Came into the game. Long time in the film room," said center Grant Watts. "Treat it like a playoff game, because that was our mentality. Had to make sure we were even in the playoffs. Just going into the week with coach. Breaking down the offense. Just all week in the film room.



"Grant has been the one who has led it. He took it upon himself to lead this thing. Get more guys into film study," said head coach Hoff Schooler.



"That could've been my last high school football game senior year. It hits a little different when you go out there week 19. It was a different mentality. A different atmosphere. It just hits different when it could be your last game," said Watts.

Watts stepped up with a huge performance for the Panthers. He finished with 14 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a touchdown to help shutout Mentorship in the 43-0 win.

The Panthers second shutout in three weeks.

"That was probably the best moment because it feels like a playoff win. It sets the tone and lets you know you have another game guaranteed. It's just different and makes you feel as good as it gets honestly," said Watts.

Grant has made his presence felt on defense all season long after finishing the year with more than 100 tackles for the third straight year. He's been unbelievable the last four weeks.

Six of his eight interceptions this season came over that span. He also returned three of those interceptions this season for touchdowns.

"You put in all the work, but as soon as the whistle blows and the ball is snapped, it is just see ball, hit ball and make a play. It's not too complicated," said Watts.



"He's just consistent doing it over and over and over again. Whether it is making somebody right or making sure you're right yourself," said Schooler.



As a defensive player, if you're making that big of an impact, it takes a lot more for people to notice you. So it means a lot when you come off the field.

Brusly will play Donaldsonville in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday.