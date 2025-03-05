Wednesday's Health Report: Symptoms and treatments for sinus infections

BATON ROUGE — If a cold or upper respiratory infection lingers long enough, it may become a sinus infection.

Symptoms include a runny nose and nasal congestion accompanied by pain and pressure around the eyes, nose, cheeks or forehead.

A sinus infection is inflammation of the sinuses — the spaces inside your nose and head. When the sinuses are swollen, they can't drain, causing mucus to build up.

"A typical sinus infection is caused by the common cold, or most common viruses out there, typically lasting anywhere from three days to seven days. And it typically goes away on its own," Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Jesse Bracamonte said.

Dr. Bracamonte says there are some simple home treatments you can do to ease the symptoms, such as drinking plenty of fluids, taking over-the-counter pain relievers and decongestants, and using a saline nasal rinse or nasal spray.

When it comes to sinus infections, in general, he says time is often the best medicine.

"But if somehow you start getting better and then start getting worse and feel more facial pressure — can be teeth pressure, fever, a lot of facial pain, fatigue — after a period of a week, you should seek care and get evaluated by a clinician," he said.