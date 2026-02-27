65°
1 in critical condition after shooting on North 13th Street

2 hours 18 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, February 27 2026 Feb 27, 2026 February 27, 2026 8:29 PM February 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE — One person was transported in critical condition after a shooting on North 13th Street near Convention Street.  

The call came in around 8:15 p.m. Police officials on the scene said it appeared to be a targeted attack. 

No other information was available at this time. 

