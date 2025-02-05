Wednesday's Health Report: Kids and teens are consuming more caffeine than ever

BATON ROUGE — The full impact of caffeine on children is still unknown, but it is clear the substance isn't healthy for their developing bodies.

“The most common clinical effects that we saw in our study were agitation, nausea, vomiting,” Dr. Hannah Hays, the medical director of the Central Ohio Poison Center, said.

Hays is co-author of a new study published in the Journal of Medical Toxicology that found a 17 percent overall increase in caffeine energy product exposures in children and teens which were reported to U.S. Poison Control Centers between 2011 and 2023.

The exposure rate to caffeinated liquids such as energy drinks rose 35 percent in that period and that rate for caffeine powders like ones taken before exercise skyrocketed 633 percent.

“I was surprised that almost 70 percent of the exposures in our study were in children under 6 years of age," Hays said.

Hays says those surprising results may be due to the increased availability of these products and colorful packaging, which can be attractive to young children.

They're also naturally curious and enjoy exploring their environment or may see adults drinking these beverages and want to try them. She says the best way to keep children safe from unintended caffeine exposures is to not have them in the house.

“However, if you do choose to keep these products in your home, you should store them in a safe place away from children,” Hays said.