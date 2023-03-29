Wednesday PM Forecast: warming trend to end the week

A quick patch of light rain moved across the area on Wednesday afternoon. Rapid clearing followed and the mainly clear skies will help cause another chilly night. A warming trend will begin Thursday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: With little cloud cover and light east winds overnight, temperatures will be set to tumble into the upper 40s and low 50s. The coolest spots will be north and east of Baton Rouge, as usual. The next warming trend will begin on Thursday with southeast winds and mostly sunny skies sending afternoon highs into the upper 70s.

Up Next: Friday will begin in the 60s followed by highs in the 80s. Clouds will increase as the workweek ends and a shower is even possible late in the day. Our next cold front will drift in from the northwest and is expected to create isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight and into Saturday. While the front could be another that stalls, at this time, no washouts are expected. Timing and coverage of showers and thunderstorms over the weekend will become clearer by Thursday. No major temperature changes are expected behind the front. Highs will climb even further early next week with thermometers reaching into the upper 80s. Still, an isolated shower will remain possible each day.

LSU Baseball: Recall the three game series with Tennessee will be played Thursday through Saturday this week. Thursday will be a perfect evening at Alex Box Stadium with temperatures drifting down through the 70s with mainly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible Friday, but the chance is very low. Saturday may have to dodge isolated showers and thunderstorms as front pushes through the area. A brief delay cannot be ruled out, but enough dry time is expected that the game should be able to finish.

