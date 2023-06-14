Wednesday PM Forecast: triple digit heat indices next several afternoons

A *HEAT ADVISORY* is in effect for all of southeast Louisiana on Thursday and will likely be extended over the next several days. Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!

Tonight & Tomorrow: With just a few clouds out there, another very muggy night is ahead. Lows will stop near 80 degrees. A stray shower or thunderstorm from a complex of activity near I-20 could clip areas north of Baton Rouge into tomorrow. Thursday will be partly sunny and very hot. Highs will top out near 97 degrees. Thanks to ample humidity, feels-like temperatures should surge past the Heat Advisory criteria of 107 degrees.

Up Next: Friday through Sunday will feature high temperatures in the upper 90s, between 97 – 99 degrees, and low temperatures in the upper 70s, between 77 – 79 degrees. High dew point temperatures and ample humidity will cause afternoon feels-like temperatures to maximize between 105 – 110 degrees. This type of prolonged heat, with little relief overnight, can lead to heat illness. Be sure to remain hydrated and do not overexert outdoors during the middle of the day. As far as showers and thunderstorms go, chances look bleak. The best opportunities will come north and east of Baton Rouge with coverage no better than ten percent any given day.

The Tropics: The Atlantic Basin is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

--Josh

