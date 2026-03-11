Wednesday PM Forecast: strong thunderstorms this evening, cool and crisp air to follow

A pair of cold fronts will move through Baton Rouge over the next five days. Stay weather-aware tonight, as the first cold front could deliver strong thunderstorms before a drop in temperatures.

Thursday: sunny and crisp

Friday & The Weekend: warming right back up, dry

Early Next Week: even cooler

Tonight & Tomorrow: Keep your phone charged and the WBRZ WX App alerts turned on for tonight. A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to sweep through after sunset, likely reaching the Baton Rouge area between 6:00 PM and 11:00 PM. The main concerns with these storms will be damaging wind gusts and the possibility of a quick spin-up tornado. Additionally, about 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected. While the line will move through quickly, the ground is still soaked from last weekend, so be extra careful of spotty street flooding in the usual low-lying areas.

The storms will end soon after midnight, and crisp, northerly winds will bring in cooler, drier air. While low temperatures will still be in the 50s around dawn, high temperatures will stay in the upper 60s on Thursday afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine.

Up Next: You’ll definitely want a jacket as you head out the door on Friday with lows into the low 40s for the first time in weeks! The chill after the first cold front will be short-lived, though, as high temperatures climb right back to near-average in the 70s on Friday.

The weather couldn’t be much better for outdoor festivities this weekend, including the Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday. Expect full sunshine and a high temperature near 80 degrees. Sunday will stay warm with a high temperature back into the mid-80s. Then, a second cold front will blow through as the weekend closes, bringing a stripe of showers through the area Sunday night.

Even colder temperatures will follow that front. Temperatures on Monday will stay in the 50s for a while, possibly reaching the low 60s if enough sun comes out. By Tuesday morning, wake-up temperatures will slip all the way to the upper 30s! If you’ve already started your spring gardening, you may want to keep some covers handy for those sensitive plants early next week.

