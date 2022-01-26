Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday PM Forecast: Quiet weather for now, pattern change next week
TONIGHT & TOMORROW
Skies will remain clear overnight, along with light winds. This will lead to significant cooling and a widespread light freeze is expected. Even a slight breeze will factor in a little bit of a wind chill - making it feel like the upper 20s.
We will warm up slightly tomorrow afternoon, with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s and low 60s. That slight warm up will be brief before the next front rolls in.
LOOKING AHEAD
Another weak front will quietly move its way through on Friday, possibly sparking up a stray shower but most if not all will not see anything. This front will once again bring a wind shift, and another round of chilly air for the weekend. Friday night lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Next week, our weather pattern turns more active with a series of storm systems set to move across the region. This will bring our next rain chance beginning on Monday night, into Tuesday. Over the next week, an inch of rain is expected across the forecast area. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor's office teaming up with state, federal partners to stop violence
-
Wait for mobile betting is nearly over in sportsman's paradise; Wagering operators...
-
Non-profit bike shop broken into five times in the month of January
-
State Attorney General hosts roundtable to combat growing crime rates
-
Sheriff: Doctors working to save juvenile's ankle after teens were shot in...
Sports Video
-
Wait for mobile betting is nearly over in sportsman's paradise; Wagering operators...
-
Southern women keep rolling, down Valley 67-58
-
Liberty Basketball emerging as one of the best teams in the state
-
Southern women stay unbeaten at home with win over UAPB
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$ NFL playoffs