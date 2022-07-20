Wednesday PM Forecast: pumping in that Gulf of Mexico humidity

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from 11am - 7pm Thursday for the entire viewing area, except St. Mary Parish. The heat index or feels-like temperatures could exceed 108 degrees for several hours.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!

Next 24 Hours: Skies will gradually clear overnight with low temperatures pulling back to about 78 degrees. The steam machine will remain in full effect on Thursday. With high temperatures nearing 95 degrees and a dew point temperature at or above 75 degrees, the feels-like temperatures will be over 108 degrees during the middle of the day. Model guidance hints at a slightly better chance for isolated, afternoon showers and thunderstorms—especially near the lakes and coast.

Up Next: By Friday, a surface trough of low pressure and temporary weakness in the upper level ridge of high pressure may offer a bit more lift and instability for scattered showers and thunderstorms as temperatures warm into the low 90s. Over the weekend, the upper level ridge of high pressure will firmly overtake the region and lead to hot and humid days with low coverage in any showers or thunderstorms. With high temperatures in the mid 90s and plenty of humidity, heat advisories may continue to be issued. Do not expect relief at night, either as low temperature barely fall out of the 80s. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: The Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean are quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next five days.

The Explanation: A weak front system may be pulled southward by an inverted upper level trough in the Gulf of Mexico putting a temporary weakness in the upper level ridge of high pressure. Late Thursday, this front could help to spark showers and thunderstorms, especially north and east of Baton Rouge. Certainly, by Friday, if this feature indeed holds together, forecast models are hinting at a bit more convection developing. If we do get this slightly more active day, there could be a short break in the heat advisory. An expansive ridge of high pressure will overtake the Southeast U.S. this weekend. Since surface winds will be driven by a high pressure off to the east, southerly flow will keep high dew points (abundant humidity) in place. While the downward motions of a ridge make it difficult for convection to develop, the high moisture supply may be able to overcome this at times. The result will be a continuation of the typical summer pattern with daytime warming and marine breezes popping isolated, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Due to drier upper level air created by the ridge, any thunderstorm could cause gusty wind in addition to downpours and frequent lightning. Unwavering and unexciting, this general pattern will persist into early next week.

