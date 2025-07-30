Wednesday PM Forecast: Pop-up afternoon storms, partial heat relief

Keep an eye on the sky through the remainder of the week as pop-up storms remain in the forecast. While heat won’t back off right away, afternoon downpours could put a dent in the sizzle.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After a round of afternoon rumblers, rain will settle down after dark. While a stray overnight shower or storm isn’t totally off the table, skies will generally clear out. Look for a morning low in the mid 70s. The steamy, tropical air mass will remain in place on Thursday, working to spark another round of scattered afternoon storms. About 50% of the area should see storms at some point — a downward trend from recent forecasts. Their initial development may be pushed to the afternoon, giving heat more time to build. Highs should top out in the mid 90s. Combined with humidity, feels-like temperatures could touch 108°+ for an hour or two. For that reason, another Heat Advisory will be in effect across the Capital Region on Thursday.

Up Next: Moving into Friday, afternoon pop-up storms will continue. No washouts are expected, but the occasional downpour will make an indoor backup option a good idea. These storms could pack heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning, but no organized severe weather is expected. Expect temperatures to peak in the low to mid 90s before rain-cooled air gets sent out.

Over the weekend, a weak front will approach. Such a setup would trigger more showers and thunderstorms, especially during the heat of the day. There’s even a world where a line of storms develops along said front and moves through on Saturday, but it is still too early to game out that scenario. Rain chances appear to come down further on Sunday and early next week and dry air attempts to nose into the region.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected during the next 7 days.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

