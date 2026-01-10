63°
One dead, another injured following shooting on Wood Street

57 minutes 43 seconds ago Saturday, January 10 2026 Jan 10, 2026 January 10, 2026 6:14 PM January 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Authorities responded to a fatal shooting on Wood Street Saturday night.

According to authorities, the shooting left one woman dead and another person injured.

The injured victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. 

