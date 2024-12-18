Wednesday PM Forecast: pair of cold fronts to break the warm spell

A cold front will be making its way south across the state tonight. A return to seasonably cool temperatures is expected. More importantly, no more fog and visibility issues are anticipated for the commutes.

Tonight & Tomorrow: As a cold front presses southeast overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies and spotty showers, mainly north and west of Baton Rouge. This particular front just doesn’t have all the ingredients needed for all locations to receive rain and many will not. With winds taking on a northwesterly direction, low temperatures will settle back into the low 50s. On Thursday, cooler and drier air will continue filtering into the region clearing skies to full sun. Afternoon high temperatures will stop in the mid to upper 60s.

Up Next: Friday will begin in the low 40s before returning to the 60s with more sunshine. A reinforcing shot of cold air is expected to arrive in time for the final weekend before Christmas. Both nights could dip into the mid 30s with patchy frost developing. However, just about full sunshine is expected for the afternoons with highs near 60. Looking ahead to Christmas, it appears that a moderating trend in temperatures will be underway early next week. It may not be the warmest Christmas on record, but mild would be an appropriate word given the latest information. An early call would be lows near 50 and highs near 70. Additionally, a weak frontal system looks to bring showers to the Gulf Coast.

