Wednesday PM Forecast: mainly clear until the next cold front this weekend

After one more night in the 30s, temperatures will run to and above average to end the week. A front will push a rather cold air mass into the region this weekend.

Next 24 Hours: Now that clouds have pushed out of the area, low temperatures are poised to return to the upper 30s overnight. Winds will be light and westerly. A moderating trend in thermometers will be more noticeable on Thursday afternoon. Under sunny skies, high temperatures will make it well into the mid 60s.

Up Next: With mainly clear skies and winds shifting easterly, the end of the week will be seasonable. After starting in the 40s, temperatures will reach the upper 60s on Friday afternoon. The next cold front will come this weekend with a chance of showers on Saturday afternoon and evening followed by drier conditions and chilly temperatures on Sunday. High temperatures may not get back to 50 in the afternoon, especially if cloud cover is stubborn to break, which appears possible. Low temperatures will then get close to freezing on Monday morning. Sun is expected on Monday and Tuesday afternoon. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: The weak upper level trough of low pressure responsible for the recent cloud cover will be departing to the eats overnight. A weak upper level ridge of high pressure will bridge overhead in its place. Given the continued dry air, light winds and less cloud cover than last night, low temperatures will dip back into the upper 30s on Thursday morning. Thanks to the ridge, through the end of the week. Mainly clear skies will result in near to above average temperatures. Saturday, a strong upper level trough of low pressure will move out of the Great Plains and into the Southeast. The basin of the trough will push a cold front into the local area Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. While upper level winds would be supportive of organized thunderstorms, there will be a lack of low level moisture and instability. As a result, frontal lift will likely create a band of scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm as the front crosses. Ahead of and directly behind the front, winds will pick up gusting over 30mph at times.

VIDEO - Josh discusses the big changes expected with a cold front this weekend and where some flakes may be spotted after it passes!

A much colder air mass will spill into the region, as those winds turn northerly behind the front. Sunday afternoon, high temperatures will struggle to leave the upper 40s, and lingering clouds will not help that cause. Moisture wrapping around the backside of the front could even result in some chilly sprinkles or even a few flurries in Mississippi. Freezing temperatures will be possible Monday morning as skies clear and winds slacken. A second, but weaker upper level trough of low pressure will zip through the area on Monday, without any precipitation, maintaining cooler than average temperatures. After Saturday, the next chance for rain will come on Wednesday with another fast frontal system.

Josh

