Wednesday PM Forecast: heat streak to end in favor of wetter pattern

The weather pattern is about to turn a lot more unsettled. A front will enter the region, only enhancing the coverage of showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight & Tomorrow: As showers fizzle into the evening hours, skies will partially clear with low temperatures ending up near 77 degrees. Winds will go calm. With plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, a weak front will approach from the northwest on Thursday. Expect numerous showers and thunderstorms throughout the day as a result. Activity could get started as early as dawn. Most locations will pick up a little rain with thunderstorm downpours dumping an inch or two in isolated locations. It will be humid with high temperatures near 92 degrees in between showers and clouds.

Up Next: A weak front will stall across the region as the workweek ends. Due to this, Friday looks to be the most active in terms of rain and thunderstorms. Activity will be widespread and heavy at times. More rain and cloud cover should limit high temperature to the upper 80s in most locations.

While the next week looks wet and active overall, if there was a slightly drier period to pinpoint, it would be the weekend. Activity will still be scattered about, but no full day washouts are expected. Through the middle of next week, 2-4'' of rain will be likely with isolated higher totals. The good news is that high temperatures will only be able to make it into the low 90s during the unsettled pattern.

The Tropics: The North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico are quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

– Josh

