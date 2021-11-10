Wednesday morning crash on Miss River Bridge causes delays, minor injuries

BATON ROUGE - A Wednesday morning crash on the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge left at least one person injured, officials say.

The I-10 West crash resulted in the temporary blockage of lanes on both sides of the bridge and caused delays around 8 a.m.

Officials say the wreck caused minor injuries and sent one person to an area hospital for treatment.

