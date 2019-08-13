78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wednesday morning commuters should expect delays on LA 1 for equipment hauling

2 hours 3 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, August 13 2019 Aug 13, 2019 August 13, 2019 7:41 PM August 13, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

PORT ALLEN - Drivers on the west side of the river should be prepared for heavy traffic Wednesday morning. Well, heavier than usual.

Parish officials say equipment will be transported southbound on LA 1 from Port Allen to Dow Chemical. Crews will begin moving the equipment before sunrise to beat the heat. It's expected to arrive at the plant around 8:00 a.m. 

Early morning commuters should plan accordingly to avoid any major delays.

Click here for live traffic updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days