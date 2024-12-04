Wednesday AM Forecast: Tracking rounds of rain and chilly weather in-between

Sweaters and raingear needed Wednesday as cold morning conditions with temperatures in the 30s becomes cloudy and rainy this evening. Many fronts will impact our forecast in the coming days so keep the sweaters and umbrellas close by!

Today & Tonight: The Capital Area starts off Wednesday morning with temperatures back down in the mid to upper 30s under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will warm into the middle 60s as clouds build in quickly throughout the day; becoming overcast this afternoon. Thanks to a warm front lifting through the area, isolated showers will begin in the Capital Region as early as mid-afternoon, but the heaviest shower and thunderstorm activity will arrive and become widespread overnight tonight. Storms will begin to diminish early Thursday morning, possibly even before daybreak, as a cold front ushers in drier air for the second half of the workweek.

Up Next: The cold front is expected to push through and well south of the area on Thursday with northerly winds bringing in another shot of cool and dry air. Skies will remain cloudy Thursday afternoon with temperatures remaining in the 60s. Friday, however, will be rather chilly with lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s and plenty of cloud cover. Saturday will also be cool and gloomy with spotty showers possible late in the day, but a lot of dry time should be available to outdoor plans prior to nightfall. The next frontal system will start to interact with the area on Sunday. A rather messy, unsettled period is then possible through Monday night with a couple inches of rainfall expected during that time.

– Emma Kate C.

