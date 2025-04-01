Tuesday PM Forecast: wind gusts to 40 mph possible tomorrow

Warmer days are on the way as we move into midweek. Starting Wednesday, a strong high-pressure system will bring a noticeable temperature rise, with some areas hitting—if not exceeding—90°F, especially inland. While most of us will stay dry, a stray shower can’t be ruled out.

A *WIND ADVISORY* is in effect from 9am to 7pm Wednesday. South winds of 15-25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:

Wednesday through Friday: windy with near-record warmth

windy with near-record warmth Saturday: more clouds and isolated showers

more clouds and isolated showers Sunday: cold front with rain and thunderstorms

cold front with rain and thunderstorms Next Week: cooler

Tonight and Tomorrow: Stubborn clouds will hold on tonight. Along with south breezes of 10-20 mph, low temperatures will fail to exit the low 70s in most neighborhoods. Winds will pick up out of the southeast, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph in some spots, particularly Wednesday afternoon. Other than the breezy conditions, it will be unseasonably warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s—challenging records, especially where more sun can break through clouds.

Up Next: Thursday and Friday will remain warm with the highest temperatures so far this spring. Afternoons will soar into the upper 80s—potentially hitting 90 in some areas. That’s about 10-15 degrees above normal for early April! The lack of moisture in the atmosphere will keep rain chances low, but not quite zero, so expect generally partly sunny skies. The winds will also be a consideration for the end of the workweek with southerly breezes of 10-20mph with occasionally higher gusts.

Weekend: A large weather system moving across the western U.S. will help weaken the pattern causing unseasonable warmth and moisture to increase. This change means rain chances will ramp up, with isolated showers possible on Saturday and more widespread activity by Sunday as a cold front moves into the region. Some storms could be strong, depending on how everything sets up, so keep an eye on updates. Keep tabs on the forecast if you have outdoor plans.

Behind the front, big changes are in store! By Monday, we’ll trade the 80s for upper 60s to low 70s, with overnight lows dipping into the 40s—a refreshing change after the heat.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.