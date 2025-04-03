Thursday AM Forecast: Staying windy and warm, next impact over the weekend

The pattern as of late is warm and windy, and that will continue the next several days. Changes are on the horizon, with our next cold front arriving over the weekend, bringing a severe threat.

Today through Friday: Through the end of the week, it will stay very warm and muggy. Highs will be at near-record levels, possibly even hitting 90 degrees for the first time this year. Winds will stay elevated as well. We will be sustained at 15-25 mph, with higher gusts to 35 mph possible. Just like the last several days, skies will start off mostly cloudy, followed by a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. A stray shower is not off the table, but the odds of seeing one are so low it’s hardly worth a mention.

The Weekend: A front stalled over the Mid-Mississippi River Valley will eventually head our way over the weekend. This will cause scattered showers and thunderstorms late Saturday, eventually turning more widespread in the overnight hours, lasting into early Sunday. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted our area in a slight (2/5) to enhanced (3/5) risk. Keep an eye on future updates as the weekend forecast comes into focus, especially if you have outdoor plans.

Big changes are in store behind the cold front. By early next week, the 80s will be traded for upper-60s and low-70s. Overnight lows will even drop into the 40s on some nights – a noticeable change that might necessitate extra layers to wardrobes.

