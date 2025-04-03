83°
19-year-old drove himself to the hospital after shooting that stemmed from argument, died from injuries

1 hour 21 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, April 03 2025 Apr 3, 2025 April 03, 2025 9:27 AM April 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon after an argument, police said. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 19-year-old Jayqon Bethley was shot and killed shortly after noon Wednesday on Rosenwald Road. 

Detectives said Bethley got into an argument with two other people when he was shot. He drove himself to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

Anyone with information about the argument or the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

