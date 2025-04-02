Wednesday AM Forecast: Gusty winds today, near to record-breaking highs continue

Hang on to your hats! Winds will be be quite gusty today, with some gust approaching 40 mph. Other than the winds, it will stay very warm and muggy, with highs in the upper 80s.

Today & Tonight: Some clouds this morning will give way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon and evening. The two big headlines will be the winds, and potential record-breaking highs. Winds will be out of the SSE at 15-25 mph, with some gust approaching 40 mph. These gust could blow around some unsecured objects, and also down some small tree limbs. A wind advisory is in effect until 7pm. Now to the temperatures. It will be another very warm, and muggy day, with highs near 88 degrees. The record high is 87 degrees set back in 2015. Clouds will begin to build once again as we head into the overnight hours. Lows will be muggy, in the middle 70s.

Up Next: Ridging will stay locked in place through the end of the week, keeping the Capital Area very warm. Highs will be in the upper 80s, once again getting very close to some records. That’s about 10-15 degrees above normal for early April! Winds will continue to be a factor as well, with gust over 30-35 mph possible. Rain chances will be low, but not completely out of the question.

Weekend: The ridge of high pressure will finally begin to break down over the weekend, as a large trough of lower pressure approaches from the west. This will finally send a front that has been hung up further north our way. Storms will occur on an isolated basis Saturday, but turn more numerous in the overnight hours, and early Sunday. Some ingredients will align for severe weather, so stronger storms will be possible. Make sure to check in often for the latest severe weather outlooks!

Behind the front, big changes are in store! By Monday, we’ll trade the 80s for upper 60s to low 70s, with overnight lows dipping into the 40s—a refreshing change after the heat.

– Balin

