Wednesday AM Forecast: Today is the coldest day of the week before another warmup

Today will be the coldest day of the week.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Today will be the coldest day of the week. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will be capped in the mid-60s. With the thick cloud cover, there may be times of drizzle, but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures tonight will fall close to 50°.

Up Next: Thursday is trending a little warmer with highs in the mid-70s. Starting Friday, the humidity will be climbing, and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. A stray shower will be possible, but most areas will stay dry. Isolated showers will be around early Saturday. The entire day will not be a washout, but it will be humid. Temperatures between the clouds will be in the 80s. Warm temperatures in the 80s last into Sunday too. A few showers will be possible Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, but again we are not tracking a total washout for either day. The high humidity will be the thing you won’t be able to avoid. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

