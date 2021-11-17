Wednesday AM Forecast: Temperatures will go from 80s to 40s in the next two days

Temperatures will rise and fall in the next two days.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The warm trend will continue for one more day. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s this afternoon as cloud cover increases. A few isolated showers will be around this afternoon and evening. Showers will move from south to north and all areas have a chance to catch a brief shower. Moisture will continue to build in overnight and temperatures will be in the 60s overnight.

Up Next: The next cold front is expected to roll through on Thursday with a small chance for rain. Only about 30% of the WBRZ viewing area is expected to see showers along the front. Showers will roll in from the northwest to the southeast starting in the early morning hours. Rainfall totals will be less than 1 inch and any rain will clear before Friday morning. Friday morning will start in the 40s and afternoon highs will max out in the 60s. The weekend will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 70s in the afternoon and overnight lows near 50 degrees. The next chance for rain will come in along another cold front late Sunday into Monday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No developments expected for the next 5 days. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

Need weather conditions HOUR BY HOUR? Get hour by hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!