Wednesday AM Forecast: Sunny, calm, and comfortable for the rest of the week

The next 7 days looks sunny, calm, and comfortable.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Skies will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will climb into the upper 60s this afternoon. It will be chilly tonight as temperatures fall into the 40s.

Up Next: Conditions are calm for the rest of the week. Temperatures will trend near 70° on Thursday with overnight lows falling into the mid-40s. Clear skies will bring a gradual warm up for the rest of your forecast. Over the weekend, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and early next week high temperatures will reach the low 80s. All of that coming in with mostly clear skies. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!