Wednesday AM Forecast: Strong front has passed, big time changes follow

The strongest front since last spring passed in the overnight hours, and conditions are rapidly changing. Expect much cooler temperatures throughout the day and windy conditions.

Today & Tonight: Winds have quickly flipped out of the northwest as a result of the cold front passage. Cooler air will constantly filter in throughout the day. These winds could get quite gusty at times, with sustained winds near 20-25 mph, and gust near 35 mph. A wind advisory has been issued until 7 pm because of the expected wind speeds. Make sure to secure loose outdoor objects, including Halloween decorations, as these could be blown around. Small tree limbs could be blown down as well, and a few power outages are possible. Highs will only top out in the mid-60s! We will start off mostly clear, but a few more clouds will move in by the afternoon and evening. Overnight, lows will be near 47 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Up Next: Through the end of the week, fall weather will be in full swing! Highs will stay in the 60s, with lows in the 40s. Friday morning looks to have the chilliest temperatures since last spring. Lows are expected to bottom out in the lower 40s. Trick-or-treaters will need to take extra layers, as temperatures could be in the 50s by the evening. Temperatures will rise just a bit over the weekend as another weather system approaches. A small rain chance has been added for Sunday, although limited moisture could limit anything more than a few showers. Overall, great weather conditions will last through the next 7 days!

The Tropics: Radar and satellite data show that Hurricane Melissa made landfall early this morning in Santiago de Cuba, just east of Chivirico, with estimated winds near 120 mph. The storm has since moved inland over eastern Cuba, bringing damaging winds and heavy rain, while outer rain bands are also affecting parts of Haiti, the Bahamas, and the Turks and Caicos. The rough terrain of Cuba has likely weakened the storm slightly, with winds now around 115 mph. Melissa is moving northeast at about 10 mph, guided by weather systems over the southeastern U.S. and the Atlantic. It will move across eastern Cuba this morning, then speed up toward the Bahamas later today, likely reaching the southeastern and central islands before passing just west of Bermuda late Thursday into Thursday night. While Melissa should weaken gradually due to stronger winds aloft, cooler ocean temperatures, and drier air, it’s expected to remain a hurricane through its approach to Bermuda. By Friday night or early Saturday, Melissa will likely lose its tropical characteristics and transition into a non-tropical system.

