Wednesday AM Forecast: Storms are clear and cooler temperatures are moving in

The severe weather threat is over. Colder temperatures are moving in.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Now that the storms have moved out, we will spend the day cloudy, breezy, and cool. Temperatures today will struggle to reach the 50s with mostly cloudy skies and winds will be sustained from 15-20mph. The windchill will make it feel like the 30s and 40s for the day today. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 30s, but we will stay above freezing.

Up Next: High temperatures for the rest of the week will be capped in the 50s. Overnight lows will be frosty, dipping into the mid-30s. Areas north of Baton Rouge will likely hit freezing by Friday morning. Into the weekend, temperatures will rebound into the 60s with overnight lows in the 50s. The next chance for showers comes in late on Saturday night. Sunday will have on and off scattered showers through the day. Most areas will see rain, about 60% of the viewing area. A few light showers will be around on Monday and Tuesday, but neither days will be washouts. Temperatures next week will trend closer to 70° in the afternoon. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

