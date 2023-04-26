Wednesday AM Forecast: Spotty showers today, widespread rain tomorrow

Showers and storms possible for the next two days.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: The warm-up is here. This morning temperatures are starting in the low-60s with partly cloudy skies. Throughout the day more cloud cover will build in as winds shift out of the south. Temperatures by the afternoon will be in the mid-80s across the Capital Area. Isolated showers will be around during the afternoon hours. These showers will have the potential to bring heavy rain and gusty winds into the area. Today we are under a level 1/5 marginal risk for these storms becoming severe today. Just make sure you are staying weather aware, no total washouts foretasted for today, however, Thursday may be a different story.

Up Next: The next system will begin to creep in overnight into early Thursday morning. Areas further north have a greater chance of seeing scattered showers before sunrise. Then we are going to be watching as a line of showers and storms form along the cold front to the west. The band of storms will move through the area mid-day bringing rain and also a level 2/5 slight severe weather risk. The main threats with this next system is for gusty winds, large hail, and a spin-up tornado. Once the line moves through, we will be nice and dry heading into your Friday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.