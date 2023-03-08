Wednesday AM Forecast: Record breaking heat continues while we wait for the next front

We are likely in for another record breaker.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: After two record breaking high temperatures in a row, we will likely do it again this afternoon. Any fog and dense cloud cover will clear after 9 a.m. The number to beat this afternoon is 86° and we will likely meet or exceed that. Humidity will be high through the afternoon, but we will be mostly dry. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 60s.

Up Next: We will continue to trend above normal for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week. Humidity will be high and because of that a sneaky shower or two will be possible each day. The coverage will be less than 10% of the area through Thursday, but showers will still be possible. A weak boundary will be coming in to drop humidity on Friday. While it moves through, it may spark up a few showers and increase rain coverage to about 40% especially for areas north of Baton Rouge. Temperatures will still be warm, in the low 80s through the weekend. A second boundary will come through late Sunday night, and temperatures will fall into the low 70s on Monday afternoon. Cooler temperatures and lower humidity will last for the first half of next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

