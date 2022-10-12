Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday AM Forecast: Rain is back in the forecast for a limited time
Can you feel the change in the air? Maybe it’s just humidity.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: A few showers will bubble up this afternoon for the first time in about a month. Areas south of the interstate are most likely to see some measurable rainfall in the afternoon hours. Everyone will feel the big jump up in humidity. It will be muggy all afternoon with temperatures in the 80s between the showers. There will be one more chance to see some rain overnight as the cold front passes through. Showers and storms overnight will be more likely for areas north of Baton Rouge after midnight and before sunrise.
Up Next: The rest of the showers will move from northwest to southeast as the sun comes up on Thursday. Skies will clear and temperatures will reach the mid-80s in the afternoon. Into Friday morning, the cooler air will settle back in temperatures will drop into the upper 50s. Friday will be a touch cooler with temperatures in the low 80s in the afternoon and 50s for your late Friday night plans. Over the weekend, skies will be partly cloudy but dry with temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity. A few showers may sneak into the forecast by Sunday afternoon. Another cold front will move through the area on Monday bringing a round of isolated showers. Behind that front, air will be much cooler. We may see the first 40s of the season. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
In the Tropics
Trending News
Tropical Storm Karl formed in the southwestern Gulf on Monday afternoon. It is going to move south back over Mexico. CLICK here to track Karl in the WBRZ Hurricane Center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former Episcopal High student files lawsuit against fired teacher, claims grooming and...
-
Five people, including a child, hurt after high-speed chase ends with head-on...
-
Grand jury charges Livingston deputy with careless operation after on-duty crash that...
-
Zachary farm co-owner says he will have to pay $11K if stormwater...
-
Two people with gunshot wounds found along I-10 near Dalrymple Drive
Sports Video
-
Texas A&M Commerce beats #19 Southeastern on homecoming 31-28
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...