Wednesday AM Forecast: Quick relief from humidity but not the heat

In response to conditions becoming less humid over the next few days, heat will ramp up. Saturday will be the hottest day of the week with a quick 180°-turn in weather conditions by Sunday as tropical moisture moves towards the Louisiana coast.

Today & Tonight: Morning temperatures in the 70's again on Wednesday will feel much more comfortable thanks to a dip in humidity. Overall, Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine and hot conditions with temperatures rising near 94° in Baton Rouge. Rain chances remain limited and primarily along the coast again today. Tonight, temperatures will fall back into the 70's with even lower dew points.

Up Next: The streak of sunny, dry, and hot days will continue through the first half of the weekend. Hottest days will be Friday and Saturday as temperatures are expected to warm all the way into the upper-90's both afternoons. Atmospheric moisture will begin to return to the area on Saturday but a surge of moisture from the gulf is expected to arrive by the end of the weekend.

After a dry week, we expect rain to return to the region on Sunday, however exact details with our next rainmaker will come into view as we get closer to Father's Day. Extended data hints at the elevated rain chances sticking around each day through the first half of next week. Check back in with the Storm Station periodically for the latest.

The Tropics: A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the eastern portion of the Gulf of Mexico is hanging off the Florida coastline Wednesday morning. Conditions will be unfavorable for development over the next 48 hours, but there is a low chance of some tropical formation over the next 7 days, especially as that system emerges over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean. This will not impact the local area at all.

– Emma Kate Cowan

