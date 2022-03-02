52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wednesday AM Forecast: Layer up for chilly mornings and warm afternoons

2 hours 51 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, March 02 2022 Mar 2, 2022 March 02, 2022 5:21 AM March 02, 2022 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo

Clear skies and even warmer temperatures coming later this week.

Today & Tonight: Layers are important today. Temperatures will be chilly in the 40s and 50s this morning. After a few hours of sunshine, the temperatures will climb into the mid-70s this afternoon. If you are headed to the Box tonight, bring a jacket! After the sun goes down, it will be chilly again with temperatures falling into the 40s.

Up Next: Thursday morning will start with temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s. Then, overnight lows will be near 50 degrees heading into Friday and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. The weekend is looking beautiful and clear. Temperatures will be in the low 80s on Saturday afternoon. Isolated showers return to the forecast on Sunday, but it will defiantly not be a total washout. Temperatures will be in the 80s. More isolated shower activity is expected early next week and some of that summertime humidity will make a comeback. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.  

While we are enjoying the sunshine, south Louisiana is way behind on rainfall for the year. Drought conditions continue to spread. Since drought is unusual for this area, symptoms have been mild so far. Learn more about how drought could impact the area here.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

