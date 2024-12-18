Wednesday AM Forecast: Last morning of fog, significantly cooler through weekend

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY in in effect from midnight to 10am Wednesday as fog could create visibilities of one-quarter mile or less. These low visibilities could make driving conditions hazardous, especially where roadways cross water. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Today & Tonight: The fog potential has been realized this morning, with multiple observing locations recording one-quarter of a mile or less of visibility. Make sure to be very carful when driving. Fog will stay an issue through the rest of the morning, until it starts to lift and diminish by 9-10am. The rest of the day will be unseasonably warm, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with spotty to isolated showers and thunderstorms possible in the evening hours. This will be due to our next front passing through. After it passes, temperatures will drop in the overnight hours. Lows will be near 50 degrees, with some locations in the upper 40s.

Up Next: Expect much different conditions for the rest of the week into the weekend. Thursday and Friday will feature highs in the mid 60s, with lows in the 40s. There will also be a lot of sunshine. A reinforcing shot of cold air will bring our temperatures even lower over the weekend. Frost will be possible, with some light freezes to the north closer to the state line. Sunshine will still dominate, but highs will struggle to reach the 60s. Next week, it appears that a moderating trend in temperatures will be underway. If you are hoping for a cold Christmas, it is looking increasingly likely that will not be the case. We are not expecting the warmest Christmas on record, but mild would be an appropriate word given the latest information. An early call would be lows near 50 and highs near 70.

– Balin

