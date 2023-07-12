Wednesday AM Forecast: HEAT ADVISORY today, more heat on the way

Sneaky showers this afternoon, but most people will feel more heat.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: HOT. Get ready because the hot pattern is back and we may even get hotter than last time if you can believe that. Temperatures this morning are starting steamy in the low-80s. A few showers will be around this afternoon, but not enough to provide any real relief from the heat. A HEAT ADVISORY is in place for our south and west parishes. Heat index values are expected to be 107°+ for several hours today. Even the areas not under the HEAT ADVISORY should be prepared for a HOT day. By the time the sunsets, any showers will have fizzled out and temperatures will settle back into the upper-70s.

Up Next: Thursday will be starting warm and humid with a few clouds in the skies. By the afternoon, temperatures will be dependent on where showers develop. Most people will hit the mid-to-upper 90s before showers start to develop. Showers will be far and few, and little to no people will see any real relief from the heat. A HEAT ADVISORY is likely to be re-issued for your Thursday forecast. Temperatures will stay hot and steamy every afternoon, but that sneaky summertime boundary hats helping fuel showers day after day will be out of our area. A few spotty showers will be possible but most people will stay dry and HOT. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.