Wednesday AM Forecast: Friday will start with storms and end with cooler air

Keep an eye on Friday. Heavy downpours will be morning in ahead of some cold air.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Good morning! After starting off in the 40s this morning, we will warm up to near 70° this afternoon with sunny skies. No sneaky showers today. Temperatures tonight will be near 50°.

Up Next: Temperatures will be near 80° on Thursday afternoon. Overnight temperatures will be a bit warmer too, in the 60s on Thursday night. On Friday, our next cold front will approach from the northwest. This one is expected to be a significant rainmaker. Rain will start up early, before sunrise and rain will become widespread by 7a.m. There will be rain on and off through the morning and we will dry up in time for the evening commute on Friday. Preliminary rainfall totals are expected to be 1-3 inches with isolated higher amounts. It is possible that the typical problem spots hold water on Friday. Keep an eye out for the low spots. As the front passes, cooler air and windy conditions will move in on the other side. The weekend will be dry, but you may need to break out the winter gear. Saturday morning will have windchills in the 30s and high temperatures will be capped in the low 50s. It will be chilly on Sunday as well with highs again maxing out in the low 50s. The next rainmaker will start up again on Monday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

