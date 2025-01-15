Wednesday AM Forecast: Cold front this weekend brings rain then frigid air

Besides a few spotty showers Wednesday, conditions will remain quiet until the weekend when a strong cold front arrives. Showers and storms will move through ahead of a major cool down.

Today & Tonight: Cloudy conditions Wednesday morning will limit lows to the upper-40s around the region. Mainly cloudy skies will remain all day, resulting in cool conditions and highs in the upper-50s. A few spotty showers may develop this afternoon with scattered activity late Wednesday night. By early Thursday, conditions will be dry and skies will be clearing. Morning lows tomorrow will be in the upper-30s.

Up Next: Thursday will be pleasant, with plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs in the low 60s. Our next impact will arrive this weekend. After a cold Friday morning in the 30s, clouds will build in as warmer conditions take over as Gulf moisture moves into the state. Highs Friday will be well into the 60s. By late Friday night, showers and thunderstorms will move across the region from the west. Peak coverage of the rain will be overnight Friday and into early Saturday morning. This rainy weather is ahead of a strong cold front that is set to arrive late Saturday. As it does, temperatures that warm near 70° Saturday afternoon will be held to the upper-40s on Sunday, despite sunshine. The very frigid conditions will be felt at the start of the next workweek when morning lows dip into the 20s and highs struggle to warm out of the 30s.

The Storm Station 7-day forecast is now explicitly showing a slight chance of wintry precipitation late Monday and on Tuesday. Since we are still many days out, there are a lot of unknowns. It is not guaranteed that this will happen, so make sure to watch out for updates from the Storm Station.

- Emma Kate C.