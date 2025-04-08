66°
2une In Previews: Sneaker Fest 2025
BATON ROUGE - This Saturday, collectors and vendors will gather downtown to buy, sell and trade sneakers and other collectible clothing items.
Sneaker Fest 2025 will be hosted in downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.. Attendees can enjoy live music and food as well as vendor set-ups to buy and trade sneakers, jewelry and clothes.
Event organizers spoke on 2une In Tuesday morning to preview the fest.
