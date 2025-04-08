Tuesday AM Forecast: Full sunshine returns today, sticks around for a while

Sunshine returns in full force today and will stick around through the next week! Clouds and rain will be hard to find but a few chilly mornings will have you reaching for extra layers.

Today & Tonight: Overnight, clearing skies and calm winds allowed temperatures to fall into the 40s early Tuesday morning. You will most likely want to dress in layers today as full sunshine will turn the crisp morning into a pleasant afternoon with highs in the low 70s around the Capital Area. Winds will be light out of the North at 5-10 mph.

Tonight, temperatures will tumble back into the mid-40s for another chilly start on Wednesday.

Up Next: Wednesday afternoon will sport sunny skies and highs right around average for early April, near 77°. A slight warming trend will bring morning lows to a cool 52° Thursday and afternoon highs challenging the 80° mark. A weak cold front is then expected to pass through late Thursday night, not bringing any rain, but shaving off a few degrees on afternoon highs Friday and Saturday. Through the weekend, mainly sunny skies and very low humidity levels will be the main story. Enjoy this comfortable weather before the summertime mugginess kicks in over the next few months, but don't forget to protect your skin from the increasing UV rays!

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River At Red River Landing from Thursday evening until May 3. Flood stage is 48 feet. Moderate flooding is expected with a crest near 58 feet on April 22. At these levels, Angola farmland on the left bank becomes inundated. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WATCH for the Atchafalaya River at Simmesport, Butte La Rose, and Morgan City until further notice.

• At Simmesport, flood stage of 40 feet may be reached by April 24. There will be flooding of areas inside the levees of the Atchafalaya Floodway and considerable flooding in the backwater storage area in Avoyelles Parish.

• At Butte La Rose, flood stage of 20 feet may be reached by April 25. Minor flooding of the nearby areas could occur.

• At Morgan City, flood stage of 6 feet may be reached by April 15. At 7 feet, buildings at the foot of Ann Street on the river side of the flood wall will flood as water overtops the Rio Oil Company dock. Buildings on the river side of the Berwick floodwall will flood. River traffic restrictions will be strictly enforced. In addition, backwater flooding could potentially impact portions of areas around Lake Palourde and Stephensville.

- Emma Kate C.

