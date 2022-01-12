Wednesday AM Forecast: Cloudy skies but no rain today

Clouds will break up throughout the day.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will stay in the upper 50s and low 60s through this afternoon. Some thick clouds will be breaking up all day, and we should have mostly clear skies by sunset. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 30s.

Up Next: Thursday morning will be well above freezing near 40 degrees. Thursday and Friday are expected to be sunny and clear with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Showers will return to the forecast on Saturday with the next cold front. Saturday will not be a wash out and showers are expected to be mainly light. Rainfall totals will be less than 0.5 inches. Dry skies will be back on Sunday with cooler temperatures. Highs will fall back into the 50s and 30s will return overnight. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

