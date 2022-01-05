Wednesday AM Forecast: Another big temperature swing is on the way

Conditions will be more comfortable until the next front arrives on Thursday.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures today are still on the chilly side, but much more comfortable than they were yesterday. This afternoon will be partly cloudy with temperatures near 70° and we can’t rule out a stray shower or two. Temperatures tonight will be on the warmer side, in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Up Next: The next cold front will approach the area on Thursday. A few showers will move through along the front from northwest to southeast. The shower activity will be minimal, and most areas will stay dry. Areas north of Baton Rouge are most likely to see morning rain. Temperatures ahead of the front will warm into the upper 60s and the afternoon temperatures will drop into the 50s. The cold air will start to settle in by Thursday evening and temperatures will be back into the 30s on Friday morning. Many areas will see frost and temperatures will be right around 32 degrees. Friday afternoon will be clear and cool with temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures will rebound fast with upper 60s and low 70s in the forecast on Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers will return on Saturday afternoon. Cloudy and muggy conditions will continue into Sunday with more scattered showers lingering into Monday morning. Monday will start with a few left-over showers and as things clear, temperatures will drop again. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

