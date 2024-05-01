83°
State agency asking for public's help to find missing cow
KENTWOOD - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is looking for a cow that went missing in Kentwood.
The LDAF said the cow was last seen on a property on Miller Road in early April. The cow is a white crossbred Charolais with a single horn on the left side and a circle X brand on her right flank.
Anyone with information on the cow's whereabouts can call (985) 542-2250.
