State agency asking for public's help to find missing cow

KENTWOOD - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is looking for a cow that went missing in Kentwood.

The LDAF said the cow was last seen on a property on Miller Road in early April. The cow is a white crossbred Charolais with a single horn on the left side and a circle X brand on her right flank.

Anyone with information on the cow's whereabouts can call (985) 542-2250.