Weather concerns officials as they search for victims following collapse of NOLA's Hard Rock Cafe

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Tropical weather is the latest worry in New Orleans, where officials say experts have yet to come up with a viable plan for stabilizing a partially collapsed building and two damaged construction cranes.

City Homeland Security director Collin Arnold said Tuesday authorities fear a disturbance over Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula could become a tropical depression threatening the Gulf Coast, bringing wind and rain that would topple the unstable structures onto neighboring buildings.

Two people died when the hotel under construction near the French Quarter partially collapsed Saturday. One body remains in the rubble. Hopes are dimming that one missing worker will be found alive.

Fire Chief Tim McConnell says rescue workers in the building collected small amounts of fluid that were sent for testing to see if they were from a human body.