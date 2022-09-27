Weapon found in elementary school student's backpack; officials say 'no real danger' was present

ROUGON - School officials announced Tuesday morning that a weapon had been found in an elementary student's backpack.

Rougon Elementary was not shut down, and officials said the student wasn't aware the weapon was there.

Read the full statement from Pointe Coupee Parish School Board officials below:

This morning a weapon was discovered in a student’s backpack on Rougon’s campus. The student had no knowledge that the weapon was in the backpack. School administrators and law enforcement worked promptly and professionally to secure the safety of all students and faculty at the school. At no time were any students in any real danger. The weapon was discovered by the teacher when the young student arrived from carpool and instruction was never interrupted. Currently all students are in class and actively learning.