Weakening cold front arrives tonight

A wet weather pattern will linger through much of the week, as a low pressure system slowly crosses the country. Fortunately, no high impacts are expected.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Much of Tuesday will be cloudy but quiet. Like Monday, a stray shower or two is possible. Look for high temperatures to top out in the mid to upper 70s, especially for areas that catch a few glimpses of sunshine. By evening, a cold front will drop in from the northwest with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly north of Baton Rouge. At this time, severe weather is not expected. The front will dissipate as it transits the area overnight, so while the possibility of showers will continue, rain coverage will lessen from north to south. Low temperatures will back into the upper 50s.

Up Next: Once the cold front has passed, much cooler temperatures are expected Wednesday through the end of the week. However, the rainy pattern is not going to break. Moisture riding over the slowing boundary will lead to showers on Wednesday and Thursday. In fact, Thursday may be the wettest day of the week. By Friday morning, the region will clear out with low temperatures getting into the upper 30s. Cool and quiet conditions will continue through the first half of the weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

A surface low pressure system in the Midwest will move to the Ohio Valley by Wednesday. Tonight, the associated cold front of this system will slip south into the area with more showers. Daytime heating will provide just enough instability for a few thunderstorms to develop north of Baton Rouge but the parameters are not favorable for severe weather or flooding. The cold front will weaken as it passes through the region on Wednesday morning causing rain coverage to lessen. Therefore, area wide rain coverage through that time should be around 60 to 70 percent. Deep southwest flow aloft will maintain a threat of rain through Thursday due to an overrunning precipitation scenario. A short wave trough will help to increase rain coverage on Thursday it dives southeast across the Mid-Mississippi River Valley. A rather nasty day is expected with steady temperatures in the low 50s. By Friday, the shortwave trough will exit east, therefore flushing moisture from the region. A pair of dry and seasonable days are expected before the next system begins to affect the area on Sunday.

--Josh

